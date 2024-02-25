Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 74.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 65.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 75.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,121 shares of company stock worth $6,975,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

PI opened at $102.19 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

