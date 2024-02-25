Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $917,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,199.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,065.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $953.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,293 shares of company stock valued at $113,515,121 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

