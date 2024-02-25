Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $969,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Toast stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

