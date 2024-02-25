Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,147,000 after acquiring an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

