Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 21,917 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $32.08 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

