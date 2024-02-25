Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 756 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $389.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $411.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.02 and a 200-day moving average of $283.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

