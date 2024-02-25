Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SJW stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

