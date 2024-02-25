Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 4,370 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,962,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 43.4% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 658,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after buying an additional 199,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

