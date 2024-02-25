Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $926,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

