Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $938,000 Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after buying an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth about $27,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 563,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,981,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,812,397.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,222. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.22 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

