Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Riposte Capital LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 177,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $697.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

