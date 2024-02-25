Deere & Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $27.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $27.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $30.30. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.47 per share.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

NYSE:DE opened at $364.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.75 and its 200-day moving average is $386.63.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

