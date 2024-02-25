Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$46.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.85.

DFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$44.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

