DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26,768 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,768 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.76 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

