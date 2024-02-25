Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance
Shares of DKL opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81.
Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.22%.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
