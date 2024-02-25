Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.22%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

