Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

