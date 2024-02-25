Desjardins Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$55.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.80.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$47.89 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$36.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

