Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

