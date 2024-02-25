DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808,258 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.91% of DHT worth $166,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,353,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 423,836 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 18,647.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

DHT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DHT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. DHT’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

