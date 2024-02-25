Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Posts Earnings Results

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVE:DWS opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.63. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

