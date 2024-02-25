Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Posts Earnings Results

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CVE:DWS opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.63. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile
