Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $176.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $183.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

