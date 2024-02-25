Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.