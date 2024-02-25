DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DNOW by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DNOW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

