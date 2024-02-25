Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 101798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Stock Up 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

