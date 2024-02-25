Docebo (TSE:DCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14, reports. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.09 million.

Docebo Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.