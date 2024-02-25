DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

