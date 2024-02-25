DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $288,274,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $133,826,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.93, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

