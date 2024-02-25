Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.71

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 12756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

