DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DraftKings in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.28 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock valued at $104,112,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

