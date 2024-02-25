Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

