Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
NYSE:EIC opened at $15.95 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.
Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
