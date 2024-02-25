eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

