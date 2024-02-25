eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $47.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eBay by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.