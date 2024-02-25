Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 931,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,556 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

