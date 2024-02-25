Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) were down 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.52. Approximately 343,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 317,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.64.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.86.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.