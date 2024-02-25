Element Fleet Management (EFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$23.21 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

