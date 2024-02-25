Element Fleet Management (EFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$23.21 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

