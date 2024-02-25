Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $514.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $515.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

