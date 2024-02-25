EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $663,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of EME opened at $269.72 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

