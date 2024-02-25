Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Employers worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Employers by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,526,000 after acquiring an additional 109,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Employers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Employers by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Employers by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EIG opened at $46.14 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.