Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.14), reports. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 271.16% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.87 million.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE EFR opened at C$8.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.56. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

