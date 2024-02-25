Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $21.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,301,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $12,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

