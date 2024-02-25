Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

ENOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

View Our Latest Report on ENOV

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 902.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.