Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 129,713 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,713 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $26,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $76.13 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,547 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

