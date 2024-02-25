Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

