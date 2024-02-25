Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $29,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $521.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $523.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

