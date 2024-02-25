Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $26,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 199,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.14 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

