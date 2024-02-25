Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.91 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $26,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QSR opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,547. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

