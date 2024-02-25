Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.86 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Splunk worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 370.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

