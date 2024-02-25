Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.80 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $30,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.