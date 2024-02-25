Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.99.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

